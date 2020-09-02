Connect with us

Murathe is on a war-path with DP Ruto whom he dared to quit the Jubilee Party. /CFM-FILE.

Ruto and Murathe in war of words over KEMSA tenders

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – Deputy President William Ruto and Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe are on a war-path, this time over the COVID-19 supplies scandal at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

It was Murathe who ignited the fire on Tuesday night when he named Ruto as having links to a company known as Kilig Limited, said to have won a lucrative Sh 4 billion tender to supply COVID-19 kits at KEMSA.

“We have the legal transfers, go check the local banks and find out who the account holders of the company are; you will find that they are known partners of William Ruto,” said Murathe, in an interview on Citizen TV.

He was responding to questions from host Waihiga Mwaura who wanted him to explain his connection to kilig.

Although he admitted to knowing director or directors of the company, one of whom he said is his business associates, he insisted that he has nothing to do with the KEMSA scandal, “because I was not involved. We do other consultncy business with him but not at KEMSA.”

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives are investigating massive corruption allegations at KEMSA whose Chief Executive Officer Jonah Manjari and other officials were suspended.

In a swift rejoinder, the Deputy President fired back Wednesday, saying “The corruption “consultants”, brokers & conmen, some bankrupt in 2013, are now billionaires after looting while scapegoating WsR. Their overgrown IMPUNITY is shamelessly making them steal even from the sick in a pandemic. The END is nigh. NOWHERE TO HIDE. NO MORE SCAPEGOATING.”

Murathe has dared Ruto to quit Jubilee Party, saying he will not get an automatic presidential ticket to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in the 2022 elections.

Murathe recently told Kenyans to prepare for a Raila Odinga presidency, vowing Ruto will not be the party’s candidate.

He has been leading strategy meetings at the Kajiado home of Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli.

Ruto has scoffed off at the strategy meetings, dismissing talk of a “deep state” out to frustrate him, declaring “I have God and the people of Kenya.”

