Reveler killed by 2 assailants in night club raid, police probing motive

MAKUENI, Kenya, Sep 30 – A unnamed individual was killed at a public pub in Kathonzweni Market, Makueni county, Tuesday night after two armed men shot him at close range.

The assailants had walked into the nightclub and ordered drinks. About thirty minutes after they walked into the establishment, police said, the two ordered other revelers to lie down before shooting the victim.

Kathonzweni Sub-County Police Commander Peter Nthiga said the incident occurred at about 10pm.

Police believe the deceased was being sought by the assailants for reasons yet to be established.

The assailants are said to have also stolen Sh28,000 from the club and other revelers in an incident that coincided with the reopening of liquor businesses following a government order lifting a ban on the operation of bars imposed in March to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The body of the deceased was taken at a private morgue in Wote town as police launched investigations into the incident.