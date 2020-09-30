Rescue workers trace survivor under the rubble of collapsed 4-storey building in Kisumu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 30 – Rescue workers conducting a search operation for three unaccounted for persons under the rubble of a collapsed 4-storey incomplete building in Kisumu’s Mamboleo area have traced a single survivor.

The survivor was traced on Wednesday afternoon as a team comprising of the Red Cross and National Youth Service (NYS) worked to removed debris at the site.

Red Cross first responders supplied the survivor with oxygen as the NYS team worked to safely evacuate him.

The status of two other persons believed to have been trapped alongside the survivor traced on Wednesday was unknown.

Three persons escaped with varying injuries when the incident occurred on Tuesday night but three other known occupants were unaccounted for prompting the search and rescue operation.

Kisumu County Police Commander Ransom Lolmondoni said six people mostly mansions were residing on the first floor of the ill-fated building.

The building that is still under construction when it came crumbling down at 10pm on Tuesday.

Lolmondoni said the three persons rescued from the building on Tuesday were treated at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital and discharged.

“The three are here with us at the scene, they want see their colleagues rescued,” he told reporters.

He said it was not clear yet what caused the collapse but indicated the police service was working with National Construction Authority personnel to expedite investigations into the incident.