Record 268 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals in 24 hours

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – The health ministry announced the recovery of 296 coronavirus patients including a record 268 who were discharged from various hospitals countrywide, the highest number of patients cleared from medical facilities.

The new figure according to a statement sent to newsrooms increased to 23,067 the total number of patients who have been cleared after recovering from the virus since April 1.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also announced three more coronavirus-linked deaths raising the country’s death toll to 622, representing a case fatality rate of 1.72 per cent.

Kagwe also reported 188 newly detected infections picked from 3,092 screened samples raising the cumulative number of cases reported since March 14 to 36,157.

The new cases include a two-year old infant and are distributed among 149 males and 39 females.

Mombasa accounted for the highest cases at forty-three followed by Turkana (29), Trans Nzoia (27), Nairobi(23), Kiambu(10), Nakuru(7) and Kajiado(7).

Uasin Gishu , Kilifi and Embu had five cases each while Kericho, Kisumu and Taita Taveta reported four each.

Kitui, Nyeri, Laikipia and Meru had two cases each while a single case was reported in Narok, Machakos, Lamu, Samburu, Tharaka Nithi, Garissa and Kakamega.

In Mombasa majority of the cases were detected in Kisauni (15) Mvita (9), Changamwe (6) and Jomvu (6).

In Turkana all the 29 cases were reported Turkana Central while Nairobi’s highest cases were in Dagoretti North (4), Kibera (3) and Langata (3).