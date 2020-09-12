Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Raila addresses a rally in Mombasa on September 11, 2020.

Kenya

Raila says BBI will help boost people’s lives

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 12 – Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga has urged Kenyans to support the Building Bridges Initiative, saying it will help boost people’s lives, particularly youth and women. 

Raila, who spoke in Mombasa during a meeting with ODM party members,  said the initiative will provide long term solutions for the problems faced by Kenyans .

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga sealed a unity deal on March 9, 2018 ending acrimony following two presidential elections in 2017 disputed by former Prime Minister who accused Kenyatta of stealing the vote.

The truce also birthed the BBU under which the two leaders are now championing for a constitutional amendment.

He lashed out at Deputy President William Ruto’s initiatives of assisting youth and women-led business people which he claimed does not provide long-term solutions to the deep-rooted problems in the country. 

“Whatever is in the BBI is not a joke and cannot be compared  with these issuance of wheelbarrow, water tanks which does really solve the problems faced by Kenya. Whatever ails this country is more deeper and needs a critical review ,” he said.

“Therefore, we don’t want a situation whereby one removes money from their own pocket and tells you to go and use it,” Odinga added.

While popularizing the BBI agenda, Odinga clarified that the BBI is not all about executive positions but will deal with more deeper issues faced by citizens.  

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“BBI is not all about reviewing the Constitution in order to give people money, jobs and to make Raila a President or Uhuru Kenyatta a PM position, BBI is more than that,” the former Prime Minister added.

Meanwhile, Deputy President William Ruto has maintained that he will not stop supporting religious organizations and youth empowerment activities, following criticism on his philanthropies.

“I sympathize with those who keep on complaining about my giving in churches, going to the church as well as helping youth and women improve their lives,” he said, and wondered, “Does it mean they don’t have something else to do?” he said on Friday.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Kenya’s COVID cases rises to 35,969 after 176 new infections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – A three- month- old infant and a 78-year-old were among 176 people who tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday,...

2 mins ago

World

‘Truly momentous’ talks open between Taliban, Afghan government

Doha, Qatar, Sep 12 – Peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government opened in Qatar on Saturday, marking what US Secretary of...

13 mins ago

World

Sixteen dead in US wildfires as officials say toll could rise

Fresno, United States, Sep 12 – US officials warned Friday of potential “mass” fatalities as more than 20,000 firefighters from across the country battled...

4 hours ago

World

Iran says US-brokered deal makes Bahrain partner to Israel ‘crimes’

Tehran, Iran, Sep 11 – Iran on Saturday angrily accused Bahrain of stirring instability after US President Donald Trump announced Manama and Israel were...

4 hours ago

World

EU and China to talk trade as tensions mount

Brussels, Belgium, Sep 12 – EU leaders hold video talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday hoping to make progress on trade and...

5 hours ago

County News

Locals block roads in Kapseret following plan to arrest MP Sudi

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 12 – Locals blocked roads in Kapseret Saturday, following plans by police to arrest area Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi. Sudi...

6 hours ago

World

UN chief ‘deeply concerned’ over Belarus

United Nations, United States, Sep 11 – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday he was “deeply concerned” over the use of force in Belarus...

7 hours ago

Kenya

How Moroto Peace Accord changed lives at Kenya-Uganda border

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 12 – Kenya and Uganda was Saturday set to commemorate one year since the signing of a peace deal between the...

7 hours ago