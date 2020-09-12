Raila says BBI will help boost people’s lives

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 12 – Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga has urged Kenyans to support the Building Bridges Initiative, saying it will help boost people’s lives, particularly youth and women.

Raila, who spoke in Mombasa during a meeting with ODM party members, said the initiative will provide long term solutions for the problems faced by Kenyans .

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga sealed a unity deal on March 9, 2018 ending acrimony following two presidential elections in 2017 disputed by former Prime Minister who accused Kenyatta of stealing the vote.

The truce also birthed the BBU under which the two leaders are now championing for a constitutional amendment.

He lashed out at Deputy President William Ruto’s initiatives of assisting youth and women-led business people which he claimed does not provide long-term solutions to the deep-rooted problems in the country.

“Whatever is in the BBI is not a joke and cannot be compared with these issuance of wheelbarrow, water tanks which does really solve the problems faced by Kenya. Whatever ails this country is more deeper and needs a critical review ,” he said.

“Therefore, we don’t want a situation whereby one removes money from their own pocket and tells you to go and use it,” Odinga added.

While popularizing the BBI agenda, Odinga clarified that the BBI is not all about executive positions but will deal with more deeper issues faced by citizens.

“BBI is not all about reviewing the Constitution in order to give people money, jobs and to make Raila a President or Uhuru Kenyatta a PM position, BBI is more than that,” the former Prime Minister added.

Meanwhile, Deputy President William Ruto has maintained that he will not stop supporting religious organizations and youth empowerment activities, following criticism on his philanthropies.

“I sympathize with those who keep on complaining about my giving in churches, going to the church as well as helping youth and women improve their lives,” he said, and wondered, “Does it mean they don’t have something else to do?” he said on Friday.