Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
ODM leader Raila Odinga when he met party deleagtes in Kisumu.

Headlines

Raila castigates Ruto’s youth empowerment as a campaign tool

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya September 20 – ODM party leader Raila Odinga continues to bash youth empowerment programs propelled by Deputy President William Ruto, terming them a waste of time.

Raila said what Ruto was engaging in is not a solution to address youth employment in the country, but encouraging youths to depend on handouts.

Ruto has lately adopted the approach of offering youth light equipment like car wash machines, sewing machines among others, as part of his charm offensive to rally their support for his 2022 presidential campaign.

“The Kenyan cake has been small but some people goes ahead and grab the little we have and start purchasing wheelbarrows, water tanks, motor bikes then distribute to the youth,” he said in Kisumu, “that is not development.”

Odinga said the government has been steadfast in opening up the economy through the establishments of economic zones, building railway lines and the Kisumu port which will create employment to the jobless Kenyans.

Raila said Ruto is in the government and should not be seen doing what is the mandate of the administration he is serving.

Speaking when he met ODM delegates, Raila said the government has elaborate plans to ensure Kenyans have access to jobs and Ruto should not engage in parallel activities.

“Let Ruto concentrate in providing services to the people,” he said, “let the government do those things.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He also urged Kenyans to fully support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), while assuring that it will help”fix what is ailing the country at the moment”.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Kenya sustains COVID-19 decline with 152 new cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 20- Kenya sustained the decline of COVID-19 cases, recording 152 new infections on Sunday. The country has posted less than 200...

2 hours ago

World

Iran says US ‘isolated’ as world powers dismiss sanctions

Tehran, Iran, Sep 19 – Iran said Sunday its arch-foe the United States was “isolated” after a US unilateral declaration that UN sanctions are...

2 hours ago

County News

DCI arrests 4 suspects in motor vehicles theft syndicate in Nairobi and Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 20 – Four people accused of stealing motor vehicles in the coastal town of Mombasa and the capital Nairobi have been...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Raila says BBI will help increase counties revenue from national govt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 20 – Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has called on Kenyans to fully support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report,...

7 hours ago

business

President Kenyatta inspects development projects in Mombasa County

MOMBASA, Kenya Sep 20 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday made an extensive inspection tour of national government development projects in Mombasa County. The...

8 hours ago

World

Who will succeed Ginsburg on the US Supreme Court?

Washington, United States, Sep 19 – The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg offers US President Donald Trump an opportunity to replace the progressive Supreme...

9 hours ago

World

Italy defies virus for vote as far-right plots seismic change

Rome, Italy, Sep 20 – Italians head to the polls Sunday — to the alarm of coronavirus experts — for a referendum and regional...

10 hours ago

World

From foe to friend: how Iran transformed post-war Iraq ties

Baghdad, Iraq, Sep 20 – In the four decades since Iran and Iraq went to war, Tehran has turned enmity into influence, seeing its...

10 hours ago