Raila castigates Ruto’s youth empowerment as a campaign tool

NAIROBI, Kenya September 20 – ODM party leader Raila Odinga continues to bash youth empowerment programs propelled by Deputy President William Ruto, terming them a waste of time.

Raila said what Ruto was engaging in is not a solution to address youth employment in the country, but encouraging youths to depend on handouts.

Ruto has lately adopted the approach of offering youth light equipment like car wash machines, sewing machines among others, as part of his charm offensive to rally their support for his 2022 presidential campaign.

“The Kenyan cake has been small but some people goes ahead and grab the little we have and start purchasing wheelbarrows, water tanks, motor bikes then distribute to the youth,” he said in Kisumu, “that is not development.”

Odinga said the government has been steadfast in opening up the economy through the establishments of economic zones, building railway lines and the Kisumu port which will create employment to the jobless Kenyans.

Raila said Ruto is in the government and should not be seen doing what is the mandate of the administration he is serving.

Speaking when he met ODM delegates, Raila said the government has elaborate plans to ensure Kenyans have access to jobs and Ruto should not engage in parallel activities.

“Let Ruto concentrate in providing services to the people,” he said, “let the government do those things.”

He also urged Kenyans to fully support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), while assuring that it will help”fix what is ailing the country at the moment”.