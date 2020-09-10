Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Chaos rocked Kisii town on September 9, 2020 ahead of Deputy President William Ruto.

Headlines

Ruto arrives in Kisii amid protests from youth who clashed with police

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – Deputy President William Ruto flew to Kisii town Thursday, despite chaos and running battles between police and two goups of youth who clashed ahead of his arrival.

He was received by Deputy Governor Joash Maangi and a host of other MPs before he addressed residents on his way to Nyamarambe, the venue of his main meeting.

“We are with the people and God,” Ruto told told a roadside meeting in the town.

“We will walk together in this journey,” he said in apparent reference to his popularisation campaign ahead of the 2022 presidential elections.

Earlier, police fired in the air and lobbed teargas to disperse the two groups, one allied to the DP and another supporting the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga.

Chaos broke out in the town as early as 7 am as a group of boda boda riders clashed, while headed to Nyamarambe stadium-the venue of Ruto’s meeting.

Ruto was set to hold a meeting at the stadium after a fundraising, barely a week after hosting Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi and MCAs at his Nairobi residence.

“It is the height of barbarism for leaders to organise a political meeting, cause splits among themselves, run chaos and drama and then unnecessarily attempt to drag me in,” Kisii Governor James Ongwae.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ongwae was categorical that the region was opposed to divisive politics and asked leaders to exercise restraint and urged them to be accommodative.

“Kisii is a known harbinger of political peace, the locals are hardworking and always peaceful. It is my appeal to political leaders both from within and without the county to respect the history of political stability in our county and restrain from evil strategies,” he said.

South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro condemned the chaos, and blamed unnamed leaders for “misusing youth” to further their political agenda.

Osoro said plans by the DP to visit the region were still on.

Kisii County Police Commander Jebel Munene cautioned the area residents that those found destroying property will be dealt with according to the law.

As the chaos raged, the DP was said to have been at State House, Nairobi attending a Cabinet meeting.

Ruto has been holding meetings in various parts of the country to popularise himself as part of 2022 presidential campaigns in which he hopes to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta at the end of his second and final term.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

Don’t let cartels frustrate warehouse receipt system

For many years, farmers in Kenya have suffered the brunt of low commodity prices, poor access to credit, markets and quality farm inputs, thanks...

52 mins ago

World

China rips into Trump order revoking visas of 1,000 Chinese students

Beijing, China, Sep 9 – China accused Washington of “political persecution and racial discrimination” on Thursday, after the US confirmed it had revoked the...

1 hour ago

Kenya

MPs to vet Political Parties Registrar Anne Nderitu next week

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – The National Assembly is next week set to conduct approval hearings for Registrar of Political Parties nominee Ann Nderitu....

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta convenes full Cabinet meeting amid rising political tension

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – President Uhuru Kenyatta summoned a full Cabinet meeting on Thursday morning at State House, Nairobi, ahead of a review...

3 hours ago

World

I can see loo: Tokyo park gets transparent toilets

TOKYO, Japan, Sep 10 – Spacious, clean, and almost completely see-through, an unusual new public toilet block has been built in a Tokyo park...

3 hours ago

World

New York to mark 9/11 anniversary amid the coronavirus pandemic

New York, United States, Sep 10 – With crime on the rise, shops and apartments increasingly vacant and homeless people on the sidewalks, New...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Thirdway Alliance party ‘expels; Ekuru Aukot

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – In a dramatic turn of events, Thirdway Alliance Part has expelled its party leader Dr. Ekuru Aukot. The decision...

4 hours ago

World

Bell rings on new virus-era reality at Italy schools

Rome, Italy, Sep 10 – Millions of Italian pupils head back to the classroom next week after six months at home, confronting a new...

4 hours ago