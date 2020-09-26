Prof. Charles Ong’ondo appointed KICD Director

Connect with us

The law mandates the country's curriculum development agency, KICD, to develop and incorporate learning materials on personal safety and psycho-social skills training in the curricula for basic and tertiary institutions/FILE

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has appointed Professor Charles Ong’ondo as the Director of the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) for a five-year term.

Ong’ondo will take over from Dr. Joel Mabonga who has been acting Chief Executive Officer after Jwan Julius, the substantive director, was appointed Vocational and Technical Training Principal Secretary.

Prof. Ong’ondo is currently an Associate Professor in English Language Teacher Education in the Department of Curriculum, Instruction and Educational Media at Moi University.

He is also the Executive Director of African Network for Internationalization of Education (ANIE) -ANIE is a Pan-African organization committed to the advancement of high quality research, capacity-building, and networking on the internationalization of education.

He is a holder of a PhD Degree from the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom (UK); and an M.Phil and B.Ed. Degree Degree from Moi University.

Ong’ondo has sixteen years teaching experience at University level and more than ten years’ experience as a teacher in Kenyan Secondary Schools.

His academic interests are: Research Methodology, Teacher Education, English Language Pedagogy, Curriculum Design, Academic Writing and Organizational Communication. He has published widely in these areas.

Since June 21st, 2019, Charles has been a member of the Taskforce on Curriculum Reforms Implementation.

He will now embark on handling a tough task of implementing the Competency-Based Curriculum(CBC) which was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Grade Five rollout was scheduled for this year after the government successfully implemented the CBC in grades 1, 2, 3 and 4.

