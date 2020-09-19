Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Suppliers are owed more than Sh5 billion in pending bills for the Kenya Prisons Service. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Prisons suppliers told to stop engaging brokers for pending bills, assured of pay

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 19 – The government has started paying prison suppliers their pending bills amounting to Sh5 billion, some dating back to 2011.

The Principal Secretary for the State Department for Correctional Services Zainab Hussein said a multiagency team tasked with scrutinising the bills has already completed the task and submitted a report.

“North Eastern region has already been paid whereas Upper Eastern is about to be concluded. Therefore, suppliers who have not been paid, are requested to exercise patience as the State Department continues with the payments. The exercise involves handling numerous and voluminous payment documents,” the PS said in a statement.

As part of the scrutiny, suppliers had been asked to provide proof that they were contracted to supply goods and services to the Kenya Prisons Service.

The PS has now urged suppliers who genuinely had contracts with the depart to stop engaging middlemen and assured that all the pending bills will be paid.

“It is important to note that each payment voucher has to independently undergo all the above processes before the final transmission. The process is serial in nature,” she said.

The department has been tracking historical outstanding claims accrued between the financial years 2011/12 and 2017/18.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

County News

Parliament seeks public views on revenue allocation formula adopted by Senate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – The National Assembly is seeking public views on the revenue allocation for county governments as adopted by the Senate....

2 hours ago

World

China launches sanctions regime after US moves on TikTok, WeChat

Shanghai, China, Sep 18 – China on Saturday launched a mechanism that would allow it to sanction foreign companies, upping the ante in a...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Education ministry tells varsities to prepare for phased re-opening

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19-The Ministry of Education has asked Universities to expedite repair works so as part of preparations for phased re-opening. Principal Secretary...

2 hours ago

World

US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies at 87

Washington, United States, Sep 19 – US Supreme Court Justice and liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday, opening a crucial vacancy on the...

3 hours ago

Headlines

The UN marks 75th anniversary facing world split by Covid-19

United Nations, United States, Sep 19 – The United Nations will mark its 75th anniversary Monday, celebrating the mantra that “multilateralism is not an...

3 hours ago

Kenya

NEMA shuts hotel on wildebeest migration corridor in the Mara

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19- The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has closed the Mara Ngeche hotel in Maasai Mara game reserve for standing in...

5 hours ago

World

Coronavirus deaths on the rise in France

Paris, France, Sep 19 – The number of coronavirus deaths in France is rising for the first time since the end of lockdown, the...

5 hours ago

World

Maduro has to leave, says Pompeo on South America trip

Georgetown, Guyana, Sep 18 – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo used his visit to Guyana in South America on Friday to increase pressure...

15 hours ago