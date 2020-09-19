Prisons suppliers told to stop engaging brokers for pending bills, assured of pay

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 19 – The government has started paying prison suppliers their pending bills amounting to Sh5 billion, some dating back to 2011.

The Principal Secretary for the State Department for Correctional Services Zainab Hussein said a multiagency team tasked with scrutinising the bills has already completed the task and submitted a report.

“North Eastern region has already been paid whereas Upper Eastern is about to be concluded. Therefore, suppliers who have not been paid, are requested to exercise patience as the State Department continues with the payments. The exercise involves handling numerous and voluminous payment documents,” the PS said in a statement.

As part of the scrutiny, suppliers had been asked to provide proof that they were contracted to supply goods and services to the Kenya Prisons Service.

The PS has now urged suppliers who genuinely had contracts with the depart to stop engaging middlemen and assured that all the pending bills will be paid.

“It is important to note that each payment voucher has to independently undergo all the above processes before the final transmission. The process is serial in nature,” she said.

The department has been tracking historical outstanding claims accrued between the financial years 2011/12 and 2017/18.