President Kenyatta mourns the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has joined other world leaders in mourning the Emir of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.

In his message of condolence to the Royal Family and the People of the State of Kuwait, the President described the late Emir as a true friend of Kenya and an astute global leader who stood and worked tirelessly for peace in the Middle East.

“His Highness Sheikh Sabah was a global icon for peace especially in the Middle East where he was involved in several peace processes covering a number of countries in the region,” President Kenyatta wrote in a condolence message dispatched on Tuesday.

The President said the Emir was committed to the strengthening of Kenya-Kuwait bilateral ties as demonstrated during his visit to the country in 2017.

“Following my visit to Kuwait in 2013, the Emir made a reciprocal visit to our country in 2017. The two historic visits helped strengthen commercial and people-to-people ties between Nairobi and Kuwait City,” President Kenyatta recalled.

Sheikh Sabah, 91, leaves behind a strong legacy of public service having served for close to four decades as his country’s Foreign Minister before rising to become Prime Minister in 2003. He became Kuwait’s Emir in 2006 after the death of Sheikh Jaber Al-Sabah.

President Kenyatta wished the Royal Family and the People of Kuwait God’s comfort as they mourn their departed leader.

