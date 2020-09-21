Connect with us

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua on Monday said the President will first hold a national conference on the COVID-19 pandemic on September 28 after which he will, "unveil the containment measures that shall guide Kenya into the new normal."/FILE

President Kenyatta extends COVID-19 containment measures lapsing on Thursday

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the COVID-19 containment measures lapsing on Thursday, September 24, to September 29, pending reviewed protocols. 

A statement from Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua on Monday stated that the President will first hold a national conference on the COVID-19 pandemic on September 28 after which he will, “unveil the containment measures that shall guide Kenya into the new normal.”

The conference will review the national and county COVID-19 responses and will feature stakeholders from the entire spectrum of the country.

Kinyua said the conference will be a turning point in Kenya’s fight against COVID-19, and is expected to chart the way forward as the country adapts to a new normal.

“The national COVID-19 conference will be followed by the Twelfth Presidential Address to the Nation on the coronavirus pandemic. The address by the Head of State will unveil the containment measures that shall guide Kenya into the new normal,” stated Kinyua.

The conference is also expected to outline the strategy for building and sustaining momentum with regard to economic recovery and resilience.

Further, it will showcase good practices which have strengthened economic resilience and self-reliance including the strengthening of local manufacturers.

Various persons who have emerged as COVID-19 heroes will be recognized and honored for their exemplary service during the pandemic.

Already the Teachers Service Commission has directed teachers to report to work latest by Monday, September 28, so as to prepare for the eventual re-opening of learning institutions.

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia made the announcement after meeting with education stakeholders convened by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum development. 

Magoha, who has cautiously avoided to publicly comment on the reopening of learning institutions said: “I think it’s about time to call our children back to school.

