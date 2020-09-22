Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health officials dressed in hazmat suits while handling the coffin bearing remains of a patient who succumbed to COVID-19 in May. The health ministry said health officials will no longer be dressed in full personal protective gear while conducting burial ceremonies of COVID-19 victims/FILE

Capital Health

PPE-clad officials scaled down in reviewed COVID-19 burial protocols

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – The Ministry of Health has reviewed COVID-19 burial protocols, to allow more participation by family members, unlike before when participation was limited with graveside rites dominated by health officials clad in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

In the reviewed protocols unveiled on Tuesday, the health ministry said health officials will no longer be dressed in full personal protective gear while conducting burial ceremonies of COVID-19 victims.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said health officials will only be present to guide the process and ensure safety.

“Going forward, families and communities will play a greater role in the burial of their loved ones who succumb to COVID-19. The families will from now on take the centre-stage and conduct safe burial rites according to their beliefs, religion or culture of the deceased person,” Mwangangi stated.

The ministry however urged family members asked to exclude vulnerable persons in contact-prone graveside rites and ensure they maintain hygiene and social distancing during the ceremonies.

Further, members of the public are required to put on their masks at all times in public places including burial ceremonies.

In Siaya, the body of 59-year-old James Oyugi who succumbed to COVID-19 was buried at night, with his body covered in a body bag and tossed in a shallow grave/FILE

Burial protocols adopted by the health ministry at the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak in March were widely condemned after instances of dead bodies being dunmped into shallow graves by health officials dressed in PPEs in the dead of the night.

In Siaya, the body of 59-year-old James Oyugi who succumbed to COVID-19 was buried at night, with his body covered in a body bag and tossed in a shallow grave.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

COVID-19 death toll rises to 659 as 9 more patients succumb

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – The country’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 659 on Tuesday after nine more virus-related fatalities were reported over a...

41 mins ago

World

Father and son jailed over bomb blast at Vietnam police station

Hanoi, Viet Nam, Sep 22 – Twenty people, including a father and son, were jailed Tuesday for the bombing of a police station in...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Britain to impose new virus curbs as WHO issues grim warning

London, United Kingdom, Sep 22 – The British government will announce fresh steps Tuesday to try and stop a coronavirus surge in England, as...

2 hours ago

Kenya

‘Grand Mullah’ urges MPs to block presidential action on Maraga’s dissolution advice

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 22 – Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Senior Counsel Committee Chairperson Ahmednasir Adbullahi Tuesday advised Parliament to seek a court order...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Parliament to challenge CJ Maraga’s dissolution bid in court: Muturi

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 22 — The Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) has resolved to move to the High Court to challenge Chief Justice David Maraga’S...

4 hours ago

World

Rescuers race to save scores of stranded whales in Australia

Sydney, Australia, Sep 22 – Rescuers raced to save nearly 200 whales stuck in a remote Australian harbour on Tuesday, hoping to minimise the...

5 hours ago

Top stories

President Kenyatta calls for rebuilding of the UN to better address emerging challenges

MOMBASA, Kenya, Sep 22 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for the rebuilding of the United Nations (UN) system to better address global crises...

8 hours ago

Focus on China

Vatican, China prepare to renew historic deal to US anger

Vatican City, Vatican City State, Sep 22 – The Vatican and China are preparing to renew a historic deal on the appointment of bishops...

8 hours ago