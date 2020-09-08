Connect with us

business

Ports, Railways and Pipeline agencies commit to joint operations framework

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) and Kenya Railway have formally signed a framework for joint operations under the Kenya Transport and Logistics Network to be overseen by the National Treasury (KTLN).

The framework signed on Tuesday followed the establishment of KTLN on August 7 through an Executive Order by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In the new agreement, the three State agencies will work together under the coordination of Industrial and Commercial Development Corporation (ICDC).

The ICDC will work under the coordination of the National Treasury.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani oversaw the signing of the ceremony at the KPA headquarters in Mombasa.

Yatani said the framework was part of an agenda for the transformation of government-owned companies.

He said the agreement is aimed at improving efficiency at KPA, Pipeline and Railways.

KPA Chairperson General (Rtd) Joseph Kibwana, KPC’s Rita Okuthe, Kenya Railways’ Major General (Rtd) Pastor Awita and ICDC’s John Ngumi signed the agreement and committed to work together.

