Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The National Police Service has replaced the old uniform to enhance visibility.

Kenya

Police in Nairobi directed to acquire new NPS uniform

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 17 – All General Duty Officers in Nairobi County have been directed to collect their new Persian blue uniform, as the service seeks to replace the old set.

In a statement, National Police Service Spokesperson Charles Owino said a set of 8,000 pieces of the new uniform are yet to be collected.

“Officers who may have not collected their uniforms have been directed to do so immediately,” Owino said.

The new uniform was introduced through a presidential directive in September 2018 as part of the National Police Service reorganization.

The move was in line with the United Nations recommendations in a bid to enhance visibility among general duty officers as they engage with the public.

A spot by Capital News in Nairobi revealed most of the General Duty officers are donning the new uniform.

Owino has denied claims of a shortage of the new uniform leading to an uproar among junior officers.  

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

County News

Green Movement Party threatens to sue CoG over Counties shut down

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17- The Green Movement Party has threatened to take legal action against the Council of Governors for its decision to shut...

37 mins ago

Kenya

Government urges youth to tap into Sh15 billion jobs project

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 17 – The Government has encouraged youth from 17 counties to take advantage of the Sh15 billion project meant to boost...

3 hours ago

business

Huawei Kenya begins ICT talent program amid growing Sino-Kenya ties

NAIROBI, Sept 17 — Huawei Kenya kicked off this year’s Seeds for the Future program, which seeks to develop ICT talent amid growing Sino-Kenya...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Sudi to spend 7 more days in custody, court cites overriding public interest

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 17 – Kapseret lawmaker Oscar Sudi will spend an additional week in custody after a Nakuru court deferred a verdict on...

4 hours ago

World

US student charged with murder of Italian policeman apologises in court

Rome, Italy, Sep 16 – A US student on trial for killing an Italian policeman during a failed drug bust last year tearfully apologised...

15 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Don’t sabotage Uhuru’s Big 4 agenda

By Dr.David Matsanga in London, United Kingdom A section of Kenyan politicians who are fixated on the 2022 political campaigns are acting in total...

15 hours ago

Corona Virus

COVID-19 death toll rises to 637 after 3 more fatalities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – The country’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 637 on Wednesday after three more patients succumbed to the disease within...

18 hours ago

World

Japan’s new PM Suga pledges to tackle virus, kickstart economy

Tokyo, Japan, Sep 16 – Japan’s new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged Wednesday to keep coronavirus infections under control and kickstart an economy in...

19 hours ago