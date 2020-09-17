Police in Nairobi directed to acquire new NPS uniform

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 17 – All General Duty Officers in Nairobi County have been directed to collect their new Persian blue uniform, as the service seeks to replace the old set.

In a statement, National Police Service Spokesperson Charles Owino said a set of 8,000 pieces of the new uniform are yet to be collected.

“Officers who may have not collected their uniforms have been directed to do so immediately,” Owino said.

The new uniform was introduced through a presidential directive in September 2018 as part of the National Police Service reorganization.

The move was in line with the United Nations recommendations in a bid to enhance visibility among general duty officers as they engage with the public.

A spot by Capital News in Nairobi revealed most of the General Duty officers are donning the new uniform.

Owino has denied claims of a shortage of the new uniform leading to an uproar among junior officers.