Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Justice Weldon Korir also suspended the implementation of Maraga's advice pending further direction by the court, or the bench which subsequently takes up the matter after appointed by the Chief Justice/FILE

Headlines

Petition against Parliament dissolution referred to Maraga, termination advice stayed

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 24  – A petition contesting the dissolution of Parliament has been referred to Chief Justice David Maraga for constitution of an uneven bench.

In his ruling rendered on Thursday, Justice Weldon Korir also suspended the implementation of Maraga’s advice pending further direction by the court, or the bench which subsequently takes up the matter after appointed by the Chief Justice.

The ruling by Justice Korir followed an application by two petitioners who sought a conservatory order staying the enforcement of Maraga’s recommendation before their substantive petition challenging the Chief Justice’s decision is heard.

“I have carefully considered the petition and that it raises substantial questions of law under Article 165(3)(d) of the Constitution. Consequently, in exercise of the powers bestowed upon this Court under Article 165(4) of the Constitution, I certify this petition as one requiring to be heard by an uneven number of judges, being not less than three, assigned by the Chief Justice,” Justice Korir ruled.

The matter is set be mentioned on October 7 before the assigned panel of Judges.

Justice Korir noted that failure to suspend the implementation of the advice could prejudice the petitioners’ case.

His order allows President Uhuru Kenyatta to defer action on Maraga’s advice, a matter that had elicited mixed reactions in the country.

Already, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) had given the President until October 12 to dissolve Parliament failing which the lobby vowed to lead a protest.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

LSK further wrote to the National Treasury asking for the suspension of national lawmakers’ salaries effective October 11.

“We have also asked the Parliamentary Commission to ensure that the two houses of Parliament are closed to members of the National Assembly and Senate effective October 12 because these individuals will no longer have the authority of Kenyans to hold themselves as Parliamentarians,” LSK President Nelson Havi said on Thursday.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

MoH reports 141 COVID-19 cases, 5 fatalities raising death toll to 669

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 – The Ministry of Health on Thursday reported 141 new COVID-19 cases from 3,307 samples tested within 24 hours, raising...

23 mins ago

County News

President Kenyatta commends KDF for role in infrastructure development

ELDORET, Kenya, Sep 24 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has commended the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) for its role in the renewal of key infrastructure...

2 hours ago

Kenya

LSK to lead ‘occupy Parliament’ protests amid dissolution uncertainty

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 – In a move meant to pile pressure on President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament, the Law Society of Kenya...

4 hours ago

Kenya

LSK asks Treasury to suspend MPs’ salaries over dissolution advise

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 –The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) wants the National Treasury to suspend payment of national lawmakers’ salaries effective October 12....

4 hours ago

Focus on China

China running hundreds of detention centres in Xinjiang, say researchers

Sydney, Australia, Sep 24 – China is running hundreds of detention centres in northwest Xinjiang across a network that is much bigger than previously...

5 hours ago

County News

Ruto meets independent Msambweni aspirant as Jubilee ticket flops

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 – Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday met an independent candidate in the Msambweni by-election, just a day after the...

5 hours ago

County News

175 support staff medics in Kisumu protest nonpayment of salaries since April

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 24 – Over 100 locum health workers contacted by the Kisumu County downed their tools on Thursday to protest nonpayment of...

5 hours ago

County News

DCI agents arrest foreign trading finance broker in Sh10mn con syndicate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 – Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives on Thursday morning arrested a suspect involved in a Sh10 million fraud at...

7 hours ago