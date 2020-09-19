Parliament seeks public views on revenue allocation formula adopted by Senate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – The National Assembly is seeking public views on the revenue allocation for county governments as adopted by the Senate.

It wants to get the views so as to enable the Budget and Appropriation Committee enact the County Allocation of Revenue Act, 2020 and subsequently facilitate the release of funds to the county governments.

Members of the public and other stakeholders have been asked to submit written submissions to the office of the Clerk of the National Assembly, at the main Parliament building before Tuesday.

“In fulfillment of the requirements of the provisions of Articles 118 and 217(4) of the Constitution, the Budget and Appropriations Committee now invites interested members of the public to submit any representations that they may have on the Third Basis for revenue allocation among County Governments as adopted by the Senate,” the National Assembly said in a notice, issued by Clerk Michael Sialai.

The new formula was unanimously passed on Thursday after ten previous failed attempts.

In the formula that will now be used to disburse sh 316.5 billion to counties, no county will receive money less than what they received in the last financial year.

The new formula takes into account eight parameters, including basic share at 20 percent, population 18 percent, health 17 percent, poverty level 14 percent, agriculture 10 percent, roads 8 percent, land 8 percent and urban 5 percent.