Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi was held at the Nakuru Police Station.

Oscar Sudi out on bond but ordered to shut his mouth in rallies

NAKURU, Kenya, Sept 18 – Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi was on Friday released on a cash bail of Sh500,000, with tough conditions after facing hate speech charges.

Justice Joel Ngugi, sitting in Nakuru, ordered him to pay an alternative bond of Sh1 million after spending a week in the cells.

He was arrested last Sunday when he surrendered to police at Langas station in Eldoret, before he was taken to Nakuru in a helicopter.

On Friday, the judge granted him the cash bail or bond, but ordered him to restrain himself from addressing public rallies.

He is accused of making inflammatory remarks likely to stir violence, when he addressed a press conference at his home, where he also made demeaning remarks against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother Mama Ngina.

“The applicant shall report to any police station as summoned by the investigating officer, for the purpose of completing investigations,” the judge said.

Sudi has not formally faced charges in the alleged crime.

Angered by his remarks, President Kenyatta told him off at a recent roadside rally in Ruaka, warning, “they should leave my mother out of their politics. Let them go insult theirs.”

Sudi and Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng’eno, who has since faced charges, are accused of making inflammatory remarks bordering on incitement.

Their statements are part of outbursts by leaders loyal to Deputy President William Ruto whose relationship with the president is on the rocks due to his early campaigns to succeed him in 2022 elections.

Both leaders said they are unhappy with how the president treats his deputy.

