Capital News
Council of Governors Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya when he addressed a press conference on August 16, 2020. /MOSES MUOKI.

Oparanya wants EACC, DCI to investigate Senate Committee extorting Governors

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 3- The Council of Governors has accused the Senate’s County Public Accounts and Investments Committee (CPAIC) of harassing Governors, demanding that they appear physically despite an agreement on virtual sessions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CoG Chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya said Governors will not bow to what he describes as the “extortionist nature of the committee”, and he has urged the security agencies to take up the matter.

“We hereby categorically state that Governors will not bow down to the extortionist nature of this County Public Accounts and Investments Senate Committee and will only appear virtually until COVID-19 pandemic is over and funds has been disbursed to County Governments,” he said Thursday, in a statement to newsrooms.

And he called on the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to probe the committee for allegedly extorting governors.

Just last week, Muranga Governor Mwangi Wa Iria was fined Sh500,000 for failing to attend to the committee physically, while three other county chiefs have suffered a similar fate.  

The committee, which is chaired by Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri, has since asked Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to arrest and present the governor before the committee on September 10.

The committee invoked the Powers and Privileges Act that grants it the power to order the arrest of any witnesses who snubs invites or summons.

“Where a summoned witness does not appear or appears but fails to satisfy the relevant House pf Parliament or committee, the relevant House of Parliament or committee may order the arrest of a person who fails to honour a summons,” the Act states.

The law further gives the committee the power to impose fines, ranging from Sh200, 000 to Sh3 million.

