One dead in accident involving National Assembly Deputy Speaker Cheboi

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 28- National Assembly Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi was on Sunday evening involved in a road crash that left a bodaboda rider dead.
Police said the accident occured on the Mau Summit-Molo road.
The bodaboda rider died on the spot while a pillion sustained serious injuries.
According to Nakuru Police Commander Titus Kizito, the deputy speaker’s vehicle collided with the motorbike while trying to avoid a pothole.
“He sustained bruises due to the impact of the accident,” the police chief said. He was rushed to a hospital in Nakuru. Cheboi is the Kuresoi North Member of Parliament.
The pillion was rushed to hospital while the body of the deceased was moved to the Molo Sub-County Funeral home.