Businessman Chris Obure and Robert Ouko in court on August 24, 2020 over the killing of Kevin Omwenga. /CFM.

Omwenga’s murder suspects face fresh gun charges

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep11- Two men charged with the murder of their friend, Kevin Omwenga, have faced more charges related to illegal gun possession and misuse.

Chris Obure and his ‘bodyguard’ Robert Bodo denied the charges when they were arraigned before Magistrate Zakya Tobiko.

They were each freed on a Sh50,000 cash bail or an alternative bond of Sh150,000 for the gun misuse charges.

On Thursday, the two were charged with killing Omwenga who is said to have been shot by Bodo in his Kilimani apartment on August 28, using Obure’s pistol.

They both denied the charges, in a case in which Bodo is accused of shooting Omwenga at his Kilimani apartment using Obure’s pistol.

Obure had filed an application opposing the prosecution’s plan to charge him with murder, arguing that he should be a state witness.

But Justice Mumbi Ngugi dismissed it, and ordered that he stands trial in the murder alongside Bodo.

They had been in police custody for two weeks as detectives from Kilimani police station investigated the murder.

Their application to be granted bail will be argued on September 14.

On Thursday,a third suspect, a Congolese, was also arraigned over the murder of Omwenga.

Vatha Bahati Josue was arraigned before Magistrate Tobiko, a day after Obure and Bodo were charged with the murder.

Omwenga was shot dead by Bodo at his Kilimani apartment, using Obure’s pistol.

