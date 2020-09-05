Obure to contest murder charge after footage showing co-suspect in Omwenga’s killing fetching weapon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – A suspect in the murder of 28-year-old businessman Kevin Omwenga, Chris Obure, will Monday file an application to seek the review of a murder charge to be jointly preferred against him and a co-suspect.

Obure will be relaying on surveillance footage footage showing the co-suspect, his aide Robert Ouko, both at the crime scene and fetching the murder weapon from his office.

The CCTV footage shows Ouko picking a pistol from his boss’ office a few minutes past 6pm on August 21.

The office hosts Meriton Group where Obure is the Chairman, and is located at the Santeu Plaza in Kilimani.

After picking the gun, Ouko is seen tucking it around his waist and leaving the plaza. He later returns a few minutes to midnight, where he is captured loading the gun before returning it where he picked it.

Omwenga was reported to have been shot on the said night.

CCTV footage also showed Obure’s PA Ouko loading the body of the deceased to a vehicle which was packed outside a Kilimani apartment where he lived.

Omwenga’s body was later transported to the Nairobi Women’s Hospital Adams Plaza.

Earlier on in his statement, Ouko told police officers that the shooting was an accident but an autopsy by the government pathologist established that the deceased was shot from an elevated angle. The gun went through the heart and the left lung.

Police said that the firearm that Ouko allegedly used in the shooting belonged to his boss Obure.

Ouko and Obure, the main suspects in the murder of Omwenga, have been in police custody since August 22.

The prosecution wants the duo to jointly face murder charges.

On Friday Sep 4, 2020, Justice James Wakiaga set aside an anticipatory bail application and ordered that the two be held for two more days and be taken for mental assessment before taking a plea.

They are expected to take the plea on Monday September 7.

Obure hired two more lawyers, Cliff Ombeta and Danstan Omari, to challenge his inclusion in the murder charge sheet based on the fact that he was not captured at the crime scene in the surveillance footage.

Obure argued his gun was taken without his consent.

He had retained lawyer P.L.O Lumumba to represent him during the initial phase of the investigation.