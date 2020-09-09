Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Businessman Chris Obure and Robert Ouko in court on August 24, 2020 over the killing of Kevin Omwenga. /CFM.

Kenya

Obure and Bodo charged with murder of their friend Kevin Omwenga

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 – Businessman Chris Obure and his ‘bodyguard’ Robert Bodo were charged Wednesday, with the murder of their friend Kevin Omwenga.

They both denied the charges, in a case in which Bodo is accused of shooting Omwenga at his Kilimani apartment using Obure’s pistol.

Obure had filed an application opposing the prosecution’s plan to charge him with murder, arguing that he should be a state witness.

But Justice Mumbi Ngugi dismissed his application, and ordered that he stands trial in the murder alongside Bodo.

They had been in police custody for two weeks as detectives from Kilimani police station investigated the murder.

Their application to be granted bail will be argued on September 14.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Headlines

EACC detectives raid KEMSA in COVID-19 funds probe

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 – Investigations into the multi-billion shillings COVID-19 scandal at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) intensified Wednesday, with a major...

1 hour ago

Kenya

National Youth Caucus condemns Ruto-allied MPs attacks on First Family

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9-The National Youth Caucus on Wednesday joined other national leaders in condemning persistent attacks by MPs allied to Deputy President William...

1 hour ago

World

Afghanistan VP lightly wounded in deadly Kabul blast

Kabul, Afghanistan, Sep 9 – Afghanistan’s vice president sustained minor injuries Wednesday in an explosion targeting his convoy that killed at least 10 people,...

2 hours ago

Kenya

United Green Movement Party wants Parliament dissolved for failing to enact Gender rule

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9-The United Green Movement (UGM) Party has issued a two weeks’ notice to Chief Justice David Maraga to advise President Uhuru...

2 hours ago

business

Kenya gets Sh81bn World Bank loan for Isiolo-Mandera road upgrade

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 – The World Bank has approved Sh81.3 billion loan to Kenya for the upgrade of the 750-kilometre Isiolo-Mandera road and...

2 hours ago

Africa

Ethiopia’s Tigray region defies PM Abiy with ‘illegal’ election

Mekele, Ethiopia, Sep 9 – Ageing war veterans and university students joined long pre-dawn lines in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region to vote Wednesday in...

3 hours ago

World

Covid-19 vaccine trial paused after unexplained illness

London, United Kingdom, Sep 8 – Clinical trials on one of the most advanced experimental Covid-19 vaccines, which is being developed by pharmaceutical company...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Governor Njuki freed on Sh6mn cash bail in graft case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki was granted a Sh6 million cash bail Wednesday, after spending two nights in custody....

4 hours ago