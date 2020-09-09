Obure and Bodo charged with murder of their friend Kevin Omwenga

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 – Businessman Chris Obure and his ‘bodyguard’ Robert Bodo were charged Wednesday, with the murder of their friend Kevin Omwenga.

They both denied the charges, in a case in which Bodo is accused of shooting Omwenga at his Kilimani apartment using Obure’s pistol.

Obure had filed an application opposing the prosecution’s plan to charge him with murder, arguing that he should be a state witness.

But Justice Mumbi Ngugi dismissed his application, and ordered that he stands trial in the murder alongside Bodo.

They had been in police custody for two weeks as detectives from Kilimani police station investigated the murder.

Their application to be granted bail will be argued on September 14.