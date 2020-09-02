Obado and his children freed after Sh45mn cash bail in graft case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his four children have been freed from remand prison after depositing Sh45 million cash bail in a corruption case they are facing.

Obado, who was charged alongside his four children in the Sh73 million scandal at Migori County, was released on Sh8.7 million cash bail or alternative Sh20 million bond.

The Obado’s were charged alongside county officials and suppliers, all facing charges of gross misappropriation of public funds after Ethics and Anti Corruption Court established that upon payment from County Government accounts, various companies transferred a total of Sh73 million to the Governor and his four children as kickbacks. They all deny the charges.

The accused persons have since surrendered their posts to the court as directed by the Anti-Corruption Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi who barred Obado from accessing his Migori County Government Office in what has ignited a fresh attempt for his impeachment.

According to the anti-graft body, the monies in question were spent on tuition fees for his children, purchasing 2 high-end vehicles and residential property in Loresho Ridge Nairobi.

But even as Governor Obado awaits his case whose pre-trial is scheduled for September 21, Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement party has already asked Migori County Assembly members to initiate an impeachment motion against him.

“Due to corruption charges leveled against Governor Obado and the decision by the court to bar him from accessing his office, the party in consultations with County MCAs has resolved to have a motion of impeachment against the Governor initiated immediately,” ODM said Tuesday.

Besides the corruption charges, Obado is facing a murder charge stemming from the killing of his lover Sharon Otieno who was murdered while pregnant.

He denies the charge and is out on bond.

But it is the corruption charges that seem to have complicated matters for the county chief, whose impeachment motion has high chances of approval.

ODM said it wants him impeached for his Deputy Nelson Mahanga to take over and continue serving the people of Migori.