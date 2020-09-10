NMS DG Mohamed Badi takes oath to attend Cabinet meetings

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10- Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) Director-General Mohammed Badi will now attend all Cabinet meetings.

Badi took the oath of Secrecy on Thursday in a ceremony presided over by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, in the presence of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The Director-General shall henceforth, attend all meetings of Cabinet and its Committees pursuant to Executive Order No. 3 of 2020,” State House Spokewoman Kanze Dena said in a statement.

The statement was issued after a Cabinet meeting Thursday, in which Badi attended.

His inclusion in Cabinet meetings places him at the centre of power, at a time he is having it rough with Governor Mike Sonko whose key functions were moved to NMS. He was appounted in March 2020.

Earlier this week, Badi accused Sonko of frustrating NMS work while linking him to rogue cartels out to sabotage development progress in the city.

Badi made the claims on Tuesday when he appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Administration.

But Sonko, through his Spokesman Ben Mulwa, said Badi’s sentiments were in bad faith and only meant to malign his name.

“The Governor is disappointed by utterances made by NMS DG. The two met and agreed to work together by putting their difference aside and therefore, such utterances will only derail the delivery of services to Nairobi residents,” Mulwa told a news conference.

When he appeared before the committee, Badi said the moment that captured showing the two shaking hands was just a photo opportunity.

In his presentation, Badi claimed that he has never made a move without being challenged by the Governor.

He accused the Governor of having a private account where county funds are channeled to.

He also spoke on pending bills where he claimed that a woman died at the city hall waiting for her payment of Sh7 million which she had been chasing in the last two years for services she rendered at the county.