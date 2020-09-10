Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
NMS Director General Mohamed Badi took an oath of secrecy on September 9, 2020 to attend Cabinet meetings.

Headlines

NMS DG Mohamed Badi takes oath to attend Cabinet meetings

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10- Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) Director-General Mohammed Badi will now attend all Cabinet meetings.

Badi took the oath of Secrecy on Thursday in a ceremony presided over by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, in the presence of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The Director-General shall henceforth, attend all meetings of Cabinet and its Committees pursuant to Executive Order No. 3 of 2020,” State House Spokewoman Kanze Dena said in a statement.

The statement was issued after a Cabinet meeting Thursday, in which Badi attended.

His inclusion in Cabinet meetings places him at the centre of power, at a time he is having it rough with Governor Mike Sonko whose key functions were moved to NMS. He was appounted in March 2020.

Earlier this week, Badi accused Sonko of frustrating NMS work while linking him to rogue cartels out to sabotage development progress in the city.

Badi made the claims on Tuesday when he appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Administration.

But Sonko, through his Spokesman Ben Mulwa, said Badi’s sentiments were in bad faith and only meant to malign his name.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The Governor is disappointed by utterances made by NMS DG. The two met and agreed to work together by putting their difference aside and therefore, such utterances will only derail the delivery of services to Nairobi residents,” Mulwa told a news conference.

When he appeared before the committee, Badi said the moment that captured showing the two shaking hands was just a photo opportunity.

In his presentation, Badi claimed that he has never made a move without being challenged by the Governor.

He accused the Governor of having a private account where county funds are channeled to.

He also spoke on pending bills where he claimed that a woman died at the city hall waiting for her payment of Sh7 million which she had been chasing in the last two years for services she rendered at the county.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ruto arrives in Kisii amid protests from youth who clashed with police

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – Deputy President William Ruto flew to Kisii town Thursday, despite chaos and running battles between police and two rival...

4 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Don’t let cartels frustrate warehouse receipt system

For many years, farmers in Kenya have suffered the brunt of low commodity prices, poor access to credit, markets and quality farm inputs, thanks...

4 hours ago

World

China rips into Trump order revoking visas of 1,000 Chinese students

Beijing, China, Sep 9 – China accused Washington of “political persecution and racial discrimination” on Thursday, after the US confirmed it had revoked the...

5 hours ago

Kenya

MPs to vet Political Parties Registrar Anne Nderitu next week

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – The National Assembly is next week set to conduct approval hearings for Registrar of Political Parties nominee Ann Nderitu....

5 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta convenes full Cabinet meeting amid rising political tension

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – President Uhuru Kenyatta summoned a full Cabinet meeting on Thursday morning at State House, Nairobi, ahead of a review...

6 hours ago

World

I can see loo: Tokyo park gets transparent toilets

TOKYO, Japan, Sep 10 – Spacious, clean, and almost completely see-through, an unusual new public toilet block has been built in a Tokyo park...

6 hours ago

World

New York to mark 9/11 anniversary amid the coronavirus pandemic

New York, United States, Sep 10 – With crime on the rise, shops and apartments increasingly vacant and homeless people on the sidewalks, New...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Thirdway Alliance party ‘expels; Ekuru Aukot

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – In a dramatic turn of events, Thirdway Alliance Part has expelled its party leader Dr. Ekuru Aukot. The decision...

7 hours ago