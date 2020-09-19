Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A screen grab of wildebeests trying to cross the Mara River where a hotel is constructed on the migration corridor.

Kenya

NEMA shuts hotel on wildebeest migration corridor in the Mara

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19- The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has closed the Mara Ngeche hotel in Maasai Mara game reserve for standing in the way of wildebeests migration.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala had warned of action last week, when a video went viral, showing people at the hotel chasing away dozens of the wildebeests.

Kenyans then took to social media to demand closure of the hotel whose management insists is not on the migration corridor.

But in a statement issued on Friday, NEMA said the hotel had been ordered to undertake a fresh environmental assessment to determine its suitability.

NEMA said the hotel was encroaching into the riparian reserve of the Mara River.

NEMA now plans to “constitute an interagency team to audit all facilities in the Mara ecosystem in the next one month.”

“All non-compliant facilities will be closed and owners prosecuted,” the authority warned. There are 20 such facilities along the river.

The Great wildebeest migration is one of the seven wonders of the world and involves 2 million or more animals which migrate in a clockwise direction across the ecosystems of the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania and Kenya’s Masai Mara.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It involves wildebeests, Zebras and Gazelles attracting many tourists.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Coronavirus deaths on the rise in France

Paris, France, Sep 19 – The number of coronavirus deaths in France is rising for the first time since the end of lockdown, the...

46 mins ago

World

Maduro has to leave, says Pompeo on South America trip

Georgetown, Guyana, Sep 18 – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo used his visit to Guyana in South America on Friday to increase pressure...

11 hours ago

World

Taiwan scrambles jets as China military overshadows US visit

Taipei, Taiwan, Sep 18 – Taiwan scrambled fighter jets Friday as the Chinese military conducted exercises near the Taiwan Strait during a rare visit...

14 hours ago

World

Belarus abuses require ‘strongest’ response: opposition leader to UN

Geneva, Switzerland, Sep 18 – Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya urged the international community to react to abuses in her country “in the strongest...

16 hours ago

World

Thai students vow ‘peaceful’ protest on monarchy reform

Bangkok, Thailand, Sep 18 – A pro-democracy protest expected to draw thousands of young Thais onto the streets this weekend will again demand reform...

16 hours ago

World

Israel imposes second virus lockdown hours before holidays

Jerusalem, ZZZ, Sep 18 – Israel imposed a second nationwide lockdown on Friday to tackle one of the world’s highest coronavirus infection rates, despite...

17 hours ago

World

Lesbos camp filling up as UN warns on migrants’ future

Lesbos Island, Greece, Sep 18 – The UN refugee agency on Friday warned Greece that a new camp on Lesbos island hastily built to...

17 hours ago

Capital Health

DPP sets up team to review EACC findings on KEMSA scandal

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 18 – The Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission has completed investigations on the Sh7.8 billion scandal at the Kenya Medical Supplies...

17 hours ago