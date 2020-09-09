Connect with us

Capital News
The youth group was led by Dennis Njeru.

Kenya

National Youth Caucus condemns Ruto-allied MPs attacks on First Family

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9-The National Youth Caucus on Wednesday joined other national leaders in condemning persistent attacks by MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto on the First Family.

The political attacks have persisted in recent weeks, perpetrated by Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johanna Ng’eno and his Kapseret counterpart Oscar Sudi.

The youth group, led by the Convenor Dennis Njeru from the Mt Kenya region, said the attacks are a threat to national security.

“We the youth of Kenya are troubled about the future of Kenya. We are troubled about the heightened state of political tension in the country, the rising cases of hate speech and ethnic profiling and disrespect to our women,” he said.

Ng’eno has already faced charges for hate speech, but police are yet to arrest Sudi.

On Tuesday, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai warned that action will be taken against anyone fanning hatred.

A section or Jubilee leaders have castigated their counterparts allied to the DP for invoking the name of Mama Ngina, the President’s mother.

On Wednesday, the youth caucus called on leaders to respect the President and members of his family.

The bitter utterances are a result an apparent fallout in Jubilee where Ruto appears sidelined in what is blamed on his early campaigns to succeed President Kenyatta.

