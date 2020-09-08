National Assembly, Senate resume sittings after month-long recess

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Members of the bicameral Parliament were slated to resume their sittings on Tuesday after a month-long recess.

All eyes will be on the Senate as the 12-member committee appointed to unlock the contentious revenue-sharing formula deadlock is expected to table its report.

The committee will be tabling its report even as Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kangata seeks to push for the adoption of the Public Finance Management (Amendment) Bill which provides disbursement to counties ring-fenced even if the two Houses fail to enact a Division of Revenue Bill before the start of the new financial year.



In the National Assembly, priority has been placed on the passage of the Health (Amendment) Bill which seeks to streamline the mechanisms for referral of patients to hospitals outside the country.



The legislators will also be seeking to amend the House Calendar to provide that they hold sitting on Tuesday afternoons and Thursday mornings and Afternoons.