Nairobi scouts reaffirm Sonko’s coronation as Patron amid board uproar

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17– Nairobi County Scouts leaders have castigated the Kenya Scouts Association board after it dismissed Sonko’s coronation party as the Nairobi County Scouts Patron.

Through a statement to newsrooms on Thursday, the scouts accused the council of being malicious since they were aware of the plans, adding that a meeting was held to validate the programme at Kenya Scouts Association headquarters also attended by the CEO Moses Danda.

In addition, the scouts said all the procedures were followed when coronation party was conducted.

Led by their branch Secretary General Zablon Ongoko, the scouts said the process of installing the Governor as the scouts’ patron started way back in 2018.

“It is was against all scouts principles and most of all betrayal of the scouts honor , misleading the public that the Nairobi City County Governor is ignorant of the procedure that was clear bad politics in trying to create non existing conflicts between the National Patron and Nairobi Patron,” reads the statement.

During a ceremony on Friday which formalized Sonko as a member and Scout’s patron, the county chief was seen adorned with the full scout uniform complete with a symbolic scarf and a brown wide-brimmed hat with a gold band.

Nairobi County Scouts Commissioner Alice Kihungi explained to the Governor the significance of each item.

However, former Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi, who is the chair of the Kenya Scout Council, and Victor Radido, the Chief Commissioner and chair of the National Scout Board, said the installation was illegal in a statement issued on Wednesday.