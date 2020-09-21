Nairobi, Mombasa COVID-19 attack rates maintain surge above national average

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Coronavirus attack rates in Nairobi and Mombasa have maintained a surge above the national average of 77.7, the two cities now registering 460.6 and 229.7 cases respectively per 100,000 people.

Speaking during the daily briefing on the status of the pandemic, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said Nairobi cumulatively accounts for the highest cases at 20,253 cases followed by Mombasa which has reported 2,775 cases since March when the first COVID-19 case was reported in the country.

Kiambu is listed in third place with 2,675 cases followed by Kajiado having reported 2,647 cases while West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet counties account for the lowest caseload in the country having reported seven cases each.

“Nairobi and Mombasa counties continue to record highest attack rates of COVID-19 number of positives per 100,000 persons,” Aman said.

Within a 24-hour period ending Monday, September 21, the country reported 98 positive cases out of 1,644 samples bringing the cumulative number of positive cases to 37,079.

Ninety-six of the new patients are Kenyans with the youngest being a nine-year-old and the oldest a 75-year-old.

At the same time, Aman noted that 62 people had recovered from COVID-19 including 44 from home-based care with the cumulative number of recoveries standing at 23,949.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 650 after two more deaths were announced.

Previously, Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi said the high attack rates in Mombasa and Nairobi could be due to high mobility in the two urban regions owing to the various activities and increased contact among individuals.