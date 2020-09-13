Mudavadi says ‘done backing other candidates,’ to launch own State House campaign

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KAKAMEGA, Kenya Sept 13 – Amani National Congress Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi says he is done with backing other candidates presidential bids as he distanced himself from the ongoing political realignments in the quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Addressing residents of Kakamega Town on Sunday, Mudavadi said he cannot step down to become anyone’s running mate.

He said Deputy President William Ruto will be his competitor in the 2022 State House race.

“I have already shown that I am willing to drop my ambitions in order to back the candidatures of others. I did it when I backed Uhuru (in 2002 and 2013), I did it when I backed Raila (in 2007 and 2017) now I am through with that agenda.”

“It is now their turn to look at how best to return the gesture and support me for the Presidency in 2020,” Mudavadi stated.

He said his campaign will focus on reviving the economy which has been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Kenya will need a government or a leader which prioritises the measures to revive the economy. As ANC we have decided our slogan will be ‘Amani-Uchumi Bora’. We want our focus to be on growth and ensure our youth go back to work,” he said.

He said he was concerned that Kenya is at a high risk of external-debt distress as the country’s foreign-currency obligations grow faster than its income from abroad

Statistics from the National Treasury indicate Kenya’s public debt increased by Sh644 billion between January and June 2020.

Kenya’s debt stock stood at Sh6.7 trillion ($61.7 billion), or 65.7 per cent of Gross Domestic Product, by the end of June, according to the National Treasury.

More than half of the debt is in foreign currency. The cost of servicing these obligations were projected to jump 28 per cent to Sh904.7 billion in 2020-21 compared to the previous fiscal year, mainly due to an increase in foreign-debt redemption costs.

The former Vice President and Finance Minister during former President Daniel arap Moi regime likened Kenya’s credit debit situation to that of a person who cannot access more credit through mobile lending apps because it would be swallowed to reduce the balance on existing loans.

“Our biggest challenge as a people and nation are the external debts, even today I have read that the National Treasury wants to borrow again. Meanwhile the local citizen has been left at the mercy of auctioneers who are auctioning their belongings, other people have lost their jobs, others can no longer afford the rent or even to put food on the table,” Mudavadi stated.