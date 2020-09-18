Connect with us

Capital News
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati. /CFM-FILE.

County News

Msambweni by-election Set for December 15

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – Msambweni Constituency by-election will be held on December 15.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said the by-election which was postponed in April will be held under strict COVID-19 regulations.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Suleiman Dori in March. The ODM MP succumbed to cancer.

In a statement, the electoral body said by-elections of Ward representatives for Kahawa Wendani, Kisumu North, Dabaso, Wundanyi and Lake View Ward in Nakuru will also be held on December 15.

The Kahawa Wendani MCA’s seat fell vacant after Cyrus Omondi died in February. Similarly, the Wundanyi/Mbale MCA seat fell vacant following Beatrice Mwabili’s death.

Dabaso Ward MCA Emmanuel Changawa’s lost his seat after the Court of Appeal nullified his election in November 2019 while in Kisumu, Elisha Araro resigned his seat as Kisumu North MCA to vie for the Speaker’s post.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati has asked candidates intending to vie for the positions to adhere to the Ministry of Health’s protocols on the containment of COVID-19 during campaigns and the actual by-elections.

The Orange Democratic Movement Party has already asked its members interested in vying for the positions to submit their applications at the party headquarters by Monday.

