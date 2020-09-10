Connect with us

Ann Nderitu is the acting Registrar of Political Parties.

Kenya

MPs to vet Political Parties Registrar Anne Nderitu next week

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – The National Assembly is next week set to conduct approval hearings for Registrar of Political Parties nominee Ann Nderitu.

Members of Parliament will also vet her deputies Ali Abdullahi, Florence Tabu and Wilson Mohochi who were all nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a Public Notice, Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai said the four will appear before the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs Committee which will consider their suitability for office.

Sialai has urged members of the public to submit their representation in support or contesting the suitability of the said nominees for appointment.

“The committee invites interested members of the public to submit any representation by written statement on oath or affidavit with supporting evidence of the said nominees for appointments to their respective positions,” he said.

Those who wish to send their views have been asked to direct them to the Office of the Clerk located at Main Parliament buildings on or before 18 September.

The Committee, which is chaired by Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, is expected to submit its report on the suitability of Nderitu and co-nominees by September 24.

Nderitu has been holding the post in acting capacity since August 2018 after her predecessor Lucy Ndungu moved to the Commission on Administrative Justice.

If approved by the House and formally appointed by the President, Nderitu and her three assistants will serve for a six-year non-renewable term.

