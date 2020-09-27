MPs Milemba and Ng’eno ranked top performers in new Infotrak poll

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 27 – Emuhaya Member of Parliament Jeremiah Omboko Milemba has been ranked the best performing legislator outshining his 290 colleagues in a poll conducted by research firm Infotrak.

In the findings released by the firm’s Chief Executive Officer Angela Ambitho on Sunday, Milemba who is also the Chairperson of the Kenya Union Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) scored 75. 4 per cent.

Milemba is a first time MP and belongs to the Amani National Congress Party (ANC) party.

The worst performing MP is Abdi Koropu Tepo of Isiolo South with 33 per cent, followed by Kangema’s Clement Muturi Kigano (36.3 per cent).

Molo legislator Francis Kuria Kimani, who was once heckled by his constituents for addressing a rally while drunk, scored 37 per cent.

The pollster did not provide the parameters used in the poll.

Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ngeno, who was recently charged with incitement, is listed second best with 71.4 percent followed by Mwala MP Vincent Musyoka Musau (70.8 per cent).

Kibra MP Imran Okoth, who succeeded his late brother Ken Okoth, was ranked as the best performing lawmaker in Nairobi County with 64.7 percent.

In the women category, Taveta MP Naomi Shaban who is serving her fourth term as a parliamentarian topped the list 61. 6 percent closely followed by Edith Nyenze (Kitui West) who posted 58.4 percent.

Edith succeeded her late husband Francis Nyenze who succumbed to cancer in 2017.

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda is listed third after posting 57. 5 percent with Mary Njoroge (Maragwa) and Aisha Jumwa (Malindi) posting 56.8 percent and 53.3 percent respectively.

MP Tindi Mwale of Butere topped the list of best performing youthful lawmakers after posting 58.1 percent in the poll followed by Patrick Ntwiga (Chuka) who posted 57.6 percent.

Caleb Amisi (Saboti) is the third after posting 54.9 percent followed by John Mwirigi (Igembe South) and Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino who posted 53.8 percent and 52.2 percent respectively.

The survey was conducted by taking responses from respondents in each respective county, between a sample size of 600 to 2, 500 depending on the size of the devolved unit. The average quota sample was 800.

“A county like Nairobi with 85 wards was allocated a larger quota sample of 2500 while smaller counties like Vihiga and Lamu were allocated quota samples of 600 respectively,” Ambitho said.

She said the ranking was based on a myriad of issues including the legislative prowess and eloquence in parliamentary debates, proper handling of public finances such as the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), development projects among others.

Others include the personal touch and interpersonal skills and charisma with which the politicians handle their electorate.

Women lawmakers who were ranked as the worst performers include Momanyi Jersuha (Nyamira), Janet Wanyama (Tranz Nzoia) and Gathoni Wamuchomba (Kiambu).