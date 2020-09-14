Connect with us

The Ministry of Health on Monday reported 48 coronavirus cases from 1,081 samples tested within a period of 24 hours/FILE

Capital Health

MoH reports record low 48 COVID-19 cases as 131 patients discharged

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – The Ministry of Health on Monday reported 48 coronavirus cases from 1,081 samples tested within a period of 24 hours, marking the lowest 24-hour caseload recorded in recent months.

The national caseload since March rose 36,305, according to date released by the health ministry.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said all the new cases were reported among Kenyans, with thirty-one being males and seventeen females.

The cases were distributed across the counties of Mombasa (20), Nairobi (15), Tharaka Nithi (4), Kiambu (2), Kilifi (2), Meru (2), Machakos (1), Homa bay (1) and Wajir (1).

The ministry also reported the recovery of 176 COVID-19 patients from the disease, including 131 discharged from various health facilities.

The total number of recoveries increased to 23,243.

Two more patients succumbed to the disease, raising the national death toll to 624.

