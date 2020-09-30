MoH reports 151 COVID-19 cases from 2,927 samples

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – The health ministry reported 151 additional coronavirus cases in the country over a period of 24 hours lapsing on Wednesday, raising the number of documented infections to 38,529.

During a regular briefing on the status of pandemic, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the newly reported cases were diagnosed from 2,927 samples analyzed over the same period

The country’s recovery toll now stood at 24,908 after 168 more people were cleared including 105 placed under home-based care.

Aman also announced the death of four more patients who succumbed to coronavirus-related complications raising the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 711.