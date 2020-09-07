MCK extends validity of Special Media Passes issued to non-journalist press staff

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has extended the validity of essential service Special Media Passes issued to non-journalist press staff to December 31 to facilitate their movement to and from work as a nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew remains in force.

In a statement issued on Monday, the council’s CEO David Omwoyo Omwoyo noted that tenure of the special passes which was set to expire on September 30 had been extended for another three months.

“The tenure of the Special Media Passes is hereby extended for a further three months to 31st December, Given the COVID-19 health guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health, only email applications for the SMPs will be accepted by sending in required information found on our website,” the statement read in part.

The cards were issued to the essential employees working in the media industry including deejays and drivers after the government imposed a nationwide curfew as part of measures aimed at containing the coronavirus disease.

Other non-journalist staff issued with the passes included those in the non-editorial departments such as finance, human resources, operations and marketing.

The media watchdog noted that the passes will also serve the purpose of a Press Card in the interim should the COVID-19 public order regulations be lifted.