Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Interior CS Fred Matiangi. /CFM-FILE.

Headlines

Matiangi unmasks warlords funding terror in Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has unmasked key influential businessmen and leaders in northern Kenya, accused of supporting or funding terrorism.

Matiangi listed nine individuals he said are responsible in financing operations of the Somalia-based Al Shabaab that has links with global terror network, Al-Qaeda.

“I hereby order the freezing of funds and property of the following individuals and entities,” Matiangi said in a statement listing Halima Adan Ali, Waleed Ahmed Zein, Sheikh Guyo Gorsa Boru, Mohammed Abdi Ali (Abu Fidhaa), Nuseiba Mohammed Haji, Abdimajit Adan Hassan, Mohamed Ali Abdi, Muktar Ibrahim Ali and Mire Abdullahi Elmi.

No further details were given about the individuals named or the kind of business they do, but security sources said most of them are influential business figures from the north.

Matiangi said he acted pursuant to provisions of Regulation 11 (1) of the Prevention of Terrorism-POTA, Implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolutions on Suppression of Terrorism) Regulations 2013 and other counterterrorism laws.

“Terrorism knows no bounds. We shall neither surrender into the hands of terrorism nor play the narrative propounded by terrorists of discrimination along ethnic and religious lines in the war,” he said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Kenya has suffered the wrath of Al Shabaab in several attacks along the border towns of Garissa, Mandera and Lamu where they target security forces and in the capital Nairobi and the coastal town of Mombasa.

In all the attacks, hundreds of people have been killed, many injured and property damaged even as they abduct people, including foreigners from Kenya for ransom.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Our focus and unrelenting resolve to pursue and confront these threats head on remains and we will not hesitate to subject any individual or entity seeking to harm our people to the full force of the law,” Matiangi said.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Headlines

Ruto and Murathe in war of words over KEMSA tenders

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – Deputy President William Ruto and Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe are on a war-path, this time over the COVID-19...

1 hour ago

World

Trial begins over Charlie Hebdo jihadist killings that shook France

Paris, France, Sep 2 – Fourteen people accused of helping jihadist gunmen attack the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket went...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Obado and his children freed after Sh45mn cash bail in graft case

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his four children have been freed from remand prison after depositing Sh45 million cash...

4 hours ago

Kenya

How Marijuana is fuelling depression and suicide among youth

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 2 – I grew up with Samson about 30 years ago in my rural home in Kianjogu, Kiambu. He was my...

4 hours ago

World

Trump in Kenosha calls anti-racism protests ‘domestic terror’

Kenosha, United States, Aug 31 – President Donald Trump Tuesday took his tough law-and-order message to Kenosha, the latest US city roiled by the...

5 hours ago

Capital Health

Poor countries desperate for Covid vaccines may be outbid by richer neighbors

Washington, United States, Sep 1 – Richard Hatchett, the head of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), is worried. His job is to...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Youth are today’s asset, not tomorrow: Uhuru

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged the global community to start viewing and engaging young people as an asset with...

5 hours ago

Kenya

ODM tells Migori MCAs to start Obado’s impeachment

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 1 – Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement party has now asked Migori County Assembly members to initiate an impeachment motion against...

19 hours ago