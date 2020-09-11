Leave my mother out of your politics, Uhuru tells critics after viral insults

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 11 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has told off leaders dragging his mother into politics, after insults from two legislators last week.

President Kenyatta said kit was unfortunate that leaders had resorted to insult his mother, Mama Ngina, instead of addressing challenges facing Kenyans.

“I already said that I am focusing on developments and I do not want to engage in politics with anyone. However, those who are looking for me by insulting my mother should stop. They should leave my mother alone and out of politics,” Kenyatta told a roadside meeting in Ruaka on Wednesday.

He was referring to remarks by Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johana Ngeno and his Kapsaret counterpart Oscar Sudi. Ngeno has since faced charges in court on remarks he also made about the controversial Mau Forest Complex.

The two leaders said they were dissatisfied with Kenyatta’s “mistreatment of his Deputy William Ruto,” and demanded respect for him from the President who appear to have sidelined him on their second term in office.

The Deputy President fired back at the leaders, telling them to calm down, saying there is no excuse to insult anyone’s mother.

But the Kapseret MP remains adamant, vowing “I will not apologise.”

Remarks by the two leaders have only served to escalate tensions between the President and his Deputy who are rarely seen in public together as used to be during their earlier days in office.

Ruto’s allies have accused the President of sidelining him in government operations, saying he never invites him to key meetings.

Leaders around President Kenyatta on the other hand accuse the DP of early campaigns to take over from the incumbent president.

As a result, two camps emerged, in support of the president known as Kieleweke and the other loyal to the DP known as Tanga Tanga.

The Tanga Tanga team blame the escalating tension on President Kenyatta’s association with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, with whom he joined forces to change the Constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

But Kenyatta says the BBI programme about uniting Kenyans, and has told off those accusing him of plotting to change laws so as to create a new position, of Prime Minister, for himself when he retires.

“They think that I am so scared of retiring but they should know better. Using words of hatred and insults is not how you lead people. Politics will come and go. Politicians will come and go but the country will remain. Let us not divide this country due to our political differences,” Kenyatta said.