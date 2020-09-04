Connect with us

EACC Headquarters, Integrity Centre. /CFM-FILE.

Lari MP Jonah Mburu arrested for embezzling Sh27mn from CDF kitty

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 4 – Lari Member of Parliament Jonah Mburu Mwangi was arrested Friday, following an investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on the misuse of Sh27 million from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) kitty.

EACC acted following approval from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji, who approved charges against the MP and five others, including CDF Committee members and suppliers.

“Hon Jonah Mburu Mwangi and Lari CDF officials, in conflict of interest, received public funds from businesses that traded with Lari NG-CDF,” Haji said in a statement approving charges against them.

The DPP listed the MP alongside his company Pambazuko Distributors Limited, Ayaan Mahadhi an accounts Manager of the CDF, Peter Mugo Mwangi (CDF Chairman and proprietor of two firms), Francis Gachoka Kimuyu (CDF Clerk who is also a director of Kimondo and Sons General Supplies).

The MP and the CDF officials are accused of conflict of interest, by letting their companies trade with the constituency fund.

Haji said they will face charges of conspiracy to commit corruption, conflict of interest, abuse of office, willful failure to comply with procurement laws, dealing with suspect property and acting without authorization.

Last week, Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa was also charged with corruption-related to the misappropriation of CDF funds.

Jumwa and officials of the kitty denied the charges and were freed on bond.

Jumwa was freed on a Sh5 million surety bond with an alternative to pay Sh2 million cash bail.

Officials at EACC and the state prosecutor’s office have told Capital FM News that several others MPs are lined up for arrest and prosecution over misuse of millions in their CDF kitty.

