Capital News
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko during a meeting with KRA officialson September 2, 2020.

Kenya

KRA lifts Agency Notice against Nairobi County over Sh3.5bn bill

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2- The Kenya Revenue Authority has agreed to lift an Agency Notice against Nairobi County, over a contentious Sh3.5 billion tax bill after a meeting with Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

The Wednesday meeting was attended by the Commissioner for Domestic Taxes, Elizabeth Meyo, the Deputy Commissioner in charge of Accounts Management, Daniel Kagira, and representatives from the Public Sector Division and Enforcement Division of KRA, led by Ag. Commissioner Stephen Kyande.

The Nairobi County government accounts had been attached due to the Agency Notice.

Sonko committed that his administration will make an immediate payment of Sh242 million owed in taxes and collection charges, pending a comprehensive audit and reconciliation that will be concluded within a period of 10 days.

He said, the partial payment of the amount is to show good faith in their attempt to regularise their tax matters.

“I wish to thank KRA for the good approach they have taken to resolve this matter, and assure them of my personal commitment to continue with our timely remittances going forward, as we settle the old debts we inherited,” stated Sonko.

He noted that some of the tax arrears which comprise of PAYE, Withholding Income Tax and Withholding VAT were accrued during the previous county government’s leadership.

