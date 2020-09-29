Connect with us

Paul Koinange (left) and Fatuma Gedi (right) accused DP Ruto’s allies of creating tension in the country/CFM

Kenya

Koinange, Gedi demand arrest of Ruto allies over NIIMS rigging claims

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 28 – Two lawmakers heading the House Administration and National Security Committee have asked the DCI to summon and investigate politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto over what they termed as misleading claims on the purported infiltration of the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) to rig the 2022 elections.

Paul Koinange who chairs the committee asked Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti to question the lawmakers whom he accused of being hypocritical and fanning tension in the country.

“We want to condemn the inciting utterances made by some members of the so called tanga tanga brigade over the weekend against Huduma Namba by giving distorted information thereby threatening our social security,” he told a news conference at Parliament buildings on Monday.

He cautioned that those spreading rumours about a state-owned project to interfere with the outcome of 2022 polls were merely seeking to elicit political emotions.

“If Huduma Namba is bad, why did they register for it?” he posed.

A section of leaders allied to DP Ruto had last week claimed that there is a plot to rig the 2022 General Election using the NIIMS database. 

In particular, the leaders led by Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika had claimed that a foreigner had been hired, and was already in the country to manipulate the data, as part of a wider plot to rig the 2022 General Elections.

Koinange defended the NIIMS project otherwise dubbed Huduma Namba, saying once registration is concluded, citizens will access government services with ease.

“We are watching you people and we are going to bring things out and we are not going to allow this country to be led into war,” he said.

Committee Vice Chairperson Fatuma Gedi asked the DP Ruto to call to order his troops who are misleading Kenyans.

“If the DP Ruto is not happy with the government let him leave,” she remarked.

Last week the government urged Kenyans to be wary of misinformation, disinformation, and conspiracy theories propagated about Huduma Namba.

Interior Principal Administrative Secretary Moffat Kangim assured that data collected under NIIMS is being managed internally, dismissing as ‘wild’ claims by a section of leaders that foreigners had been engaged to manipulate the data.

More than 37 million Kenyans were registered last year under the NIIMS project.

The interior ministry said those registered had been allocated unique registration numbers commonly referred to as Huduma Namba, ahead of issuance of a smart card that will replace all key identification cards.

The assurance by the ministry came amid public anxiety on the exercise with those who registered wondering when they will be assigned e-cards.

Registration officials issued members of the public with acknowledgement slips containing registration date and the identification card number used at the time of registration.

