Capital News
Kenyatta National Hospital is the largest referral hospital in East and Central Africa/FILE

Capital Health

KNH workers resume duty following strike suspension order

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) workers called off their strike on Wednesday which had disrupted operations in the region’s largest public referral hospital over the last three days.

Union leaders emerged from a meeting with the KNH management saying that the decision was in line with a ruling by the Employment and Labour Relations Court suspending the strike pending the hearing of a case filed by the hospital.

The ruling followed an application filed by KNH on Tuesday which was certified as urgent.

The matter was slated for hearing on October 6.

KNH workers had gone on strike, accusing the hospital of failing to effect salary increments commensurate with the institution’s elevated categorization.

The court directed the hospital management to serve striking workers and interested parties not later than the close of business Wednesday.

More than 5,000 workers in the country’s biggest referral hospital had downed tools over the salary increment stalemate pitting KNH workers against the State salary review agency, SRC.

