In the dock for forgery: Catherine Nyakoboke Nyang'au, a former Accountant at the Kenya National Commission for UNESCO (KNATCOM), was charged on September 23, 2020.

KNATCOM Chief Accountant Catherine Nyang’au charged with forgery

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 23 – A former employee with the Kenya National Commission for UNESCO (KNATCOM) was on Wednesday charged with making a fake document without authority to enable her get a job.

Catherine Nyakoboke Nyang’au had objected to her plea-taking on Monday, arguing that the prosecution had not completed investigations to warrant her to be charged.

Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi ruled that the accused had no powers to dictate whether the prosecution had finished their investigations in the case, and subsequently ordered her to take plea.

“I dismiss the application of the accused as it is premature since the police demonstrated that they are ready for the case and have already recorded witness statements”, the magistrate ruled.

A charge sheet read out to her indicates that that on March 5, 2018, at KNATCOM-Unesco offices at National Bank building, Harambee Avenue, in Nairobi, she knowingly and fraudulently uttered a forged document for a background check purporting to be filled and signed by Walter Omwenga Oyugi.

Nyakoboke is also charged that she forged a background check form purporting to be a document issued by Avic Shantui Construction (EA)Limited.

She was arraigned before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi and denied the charges.

She was granted a cash bail of Sh100,000 or a bond of Sh200, 000.

A pretrial of the case was set for October 7.

In this article:
Click to comment
