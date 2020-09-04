Kibwana says senate to blame if counties are shut over revenue standoff

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 4 – Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has faulted the Senate over the County Revenue stalemate, saying the prolonged disagreement on revenue sharing formula is paralyzing operations in counties.

Already, the Council of Governors has threatened to shut operations in counties is not resolved by September 17.

On Friday, Kibwana said the Senate will be solely to blame if counties shut down their operations due to lack of funds.

“It is Senate which is shutting down the counties because if it does not provide resources for the counties, we cannot do anything,” he said, “We have not paid salaries for three months now and apart from salaries we have the Ministry of Health which is dealing with COVID-19. It means all developments cannot happen because there is no money for it.”

He said the Governors’ council decision threatening to shut counties was unanimous.

“You cannot run a government without money because you cannot cheat people that you are offering services and there is really nothing that you are offering. So it is upon the senate to rise up to the occasion and free this country from this stalemate,” said Kibwana.

CoG Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya said if the crisis persists, the council will have no option but shut operations and send workers on leave “until an amicable solution on the issue is reached.”

Counties have remained cash strapped for several months after the Senate failed to agree on what formula should be used by the national government to disburse funds to counties.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For more than 10 sessions, the Senate failed to come up with the formula, leading to the formation of a 12-member committee which has also failed to find a solution on how the Sh316.5 billion allocated to counties should be shared.

Oparanya said the Council is disappointed by the Senate for failing to build consensus on an acceptable revenue sharing formula- as a result delaying the implementation of the County Allocation Revenue Act, 2020.

“In this regard, if the prevailing situation persists, effective September 17 counties will have no choice but to shut down,” Oparanya said, “therefore, all county government services will not be available.”

The Council has also threatened to initiate a petition to dissolve the Senate over the persistent crisis.

“We hereby forewarn the Senate that a Petition for its dissolution can be initiated by any member of the public through the High Court as provided for under Article 258 of the Constitution,” Oparanya warned.