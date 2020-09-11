Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral and Research Hospital to serve as regional medical tourism hub

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 11 – The new Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRH) will serve as a medical hub for local tourism, offering quality healthcare in the region.

The hospital was launched by President Kenyatta on Thursday, as the country’s fifth public Level Six referral hospital.

“It is indeed our hope that as many countries continue especially those around our region to ease their international travel restrictions I also look forward to this facility to being able to serve as a local hub for medical tourism particularly for persons who wish to combine and receive well medical care while at the same time sample Kenya’s touristic attractions as well as our unique cultural experiences,” he said.

The 650-bed capacity hospital is well equipped with modern equipment that rivals high-end private hospitals.

“There is no doubt that cancers and renal disease are increasingly becoming a major health challenge in Kenya and this facility is positioned as part of our national response to that emerging health nightmare for many of our families across the country,” he said.

The hospital board of management led by Olive Mugenda has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Manchester towards the establishment of a cancer research center and specialised training of all its staff.

The hospital, which has been instrumental in the treatment and management of COVID-19 cases in the country, has so far treated close to 60, 000 patients, officials said at the formal launch.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, who was present during the launch, pointed out that the facility which has been operational since last year will also be critical in the research and treatment of mental illnesses which is on the increase lately, fuelled by COVID-19 containment measures.

“This will indeed enable the country make progress in our response to mental health and psychosocial needs to our population,” he said.