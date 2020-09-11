Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A medical worker demonstrates modern equipment at the Kenyatta University's Referral Hospital in Nairobi on September 10, 2020.

Kenya

Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral and Research Hospital to serve as regional medical tourism hub

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 11 – The new Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRH) will serve as a medical hub for local tourism, offering quality healthcare in the region.

The hospital was launched by President Kenyatta on Thursday, as the country’s fifth public Level Six referral hospital.

“It is indeed our hope that as many countries continue especially those around our region to ease their international travel restrictions I also look forward to this facility to being able to serve as a local hub for medical tourism particularly for persons who wish to combine and receive well medical care while at the same time sample Kenya’s touristic attractions as well as our unique cultural experiences,” he said.

The 650-bed capacity hospital is well equipped with modern equipment that rivals high-end private hospitals.

“There is no doubt that cancers and renal disease are increasingly becoming a major health challenge in Kenya and this facility is positioned as part of our national response to that emerging health nightmare for many of our families across the country,” he said.

The hospital board of management led by Olive Mugenda has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Manchester towards the establishment of a cancer research center and specialised training of all its staff.

The hospital, which has been instrumental in the treatment and management of COVID-19 cases in the country, has so far treated close to 60, 000 patients, officials said at the formal launch.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, who was present during the launch, pointed out that the facility which has been operational since last year will also be critical in the research and treatment of mental illnesses which is on the increase lately, fuelled by COVID-19 containment measures.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This will indeed enable the country make progress in our response to mental health and psychosocial needs to our population,” he said.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenya to set up tele-counseling for mental cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 11 – As the world marks World Suicide Prevention Day, the government announced plans to set up a tele-counseling and telepsychiatry...

23 mins ago

Headlines

Leave my mother out of your politics, Uhuru tells critics after viral insults

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 11 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has told off leaders dragging his mother into politics, after insults from two legislators, allied to...

37 mins ago

Capital Health

Cabinet approves Inter-Agency Program on Gender-Based Violence during COVID

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 11 – The government will roll out an Inter-Agency Programme to prevent Gender-Based Violence during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is after...

57 mins ago

World

North Korea issues shoot-to-kill orders to prevent virus: US

Washington, United States, Sep 10 – North Korean authorities have issued shoot-to-kill orders to prevent the coronavirus entering the country from China, according to...

1 hour ago

World

Trump denies lying to US about virus after bombshell book

Washington, United States, Sep 10 – President Donald Trump on Thursday denied lying to Americans about the severity of the coronavirus after a bombshell...

5 hours ago

World

Beirut port fire hits warehouse where food aid stored

Beirut, Lebanon, Sep 10 – A huge fire Thursday at a Beirut port warehouse containing food aid threatened to disrupt humanitarian operations and sparked...

12 hours ago

County News

Defiant Ruto tours Kisii despite protests

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – Deputy President William Ruto toured Kisii region on Friday, despite violent protests that rocked the town ahead of his...

13 hours ago

Kenya

Uhuru assures of commitment to development while calming political tensions

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – President Uhuru Kenyatta says the country is making steady progress towards achieving the dream of a prosperous, equitable and...

14 hours ago