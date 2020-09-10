Connect with us

Health CAS Dr. Rashid Aman chats with researchers at KEMRI during a recent visit.

Kenya’s COVID-19 maintains low infections as 5 more deaths recorded

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – Kenya continued to record low COVID-19 infections, raising hopes of fully re-opening the economy that has stagnated since March.

The country recorded 143 new infections Friday, maintaining the same trend for almost a month now since the last time higher infections were reported.

Even as medical experts in the public health sector attributed the low infections to low testing, there was growing hope that the trend is going down since there has been no serious cases reported in homes or hospitals.

This has ignited talk of re-opening schools, bars and clearance for large gatherings which were banned in March, even though politicians continue to defy the Ministry of Health to conduct rallies in various parts of the country.

On Thursday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the new cases were detected from 3,854 samples, which raised the number of infections in the country so far to 35,603.

“A nine-month-old is among those who tested positive for the virus with the oldest aged 83,” he said.

Nairobi County registered a bulk of the new cases after posting 35 cases followed by Kitui County that recorded 23 cases.

 Aman also announced that 490 patients had been cleared of the disease bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 22, 047.

“248 were on the home care-based programme while 242 were discharged from various hospitals,” he said.

Five more people succumbed to the diseases raising the country’s death toll to 612.

