Kenya sustains COVID-19 decline with 152 new cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 20- Kenya sustained the decline of COVID-19 cases, recording 152 new infections on Sunday.

The country has posted less than 200 cases on a daily basis since August, in what is largely attributed to the Ministry’s of Health’s low testing capacity due to lack of reagents. The new cases recorded Sunday were confirmed from 2,224 samples.

On Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 110 patients had been discharged after recovering from COVID-19, raising recoveries so far to 23,887.

Total infections stood at 36,981.

Kagwe said two patients had succumbed to the virus, raising fatalities in the country to 648.

Kenya has been on a partial lockdown since March, when the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the country, stalling the economy.

Schools and bars were subsequently closed as well as a ban on public rallies and large gatherings even though top political leaders have defied the ban lately.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was expected to issue new directives on the containment measures later September, including the fate of schools, colleges and universities.