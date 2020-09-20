Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A health official screens Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe's body temperature using a thermal temperature gun/FILE/MOH

Capital Health

Kenya sustains COVID-19 decline with 152 new cases

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 20- Kenya sustained the decline of COVID-19 cases, recording 152 new infections on Sunday.

The country has posted less than 200 cases on a daily basis since August, in what is largely attributed to the Ministry’s of Health’s low testing capacity due to lack of reagents. The new cases recorded Sunday were confirmed from 2,224 samples.

On Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 110 patients had been discharged after recovering from COVID-19, raising recoveries so far to 23,887.

Total infections stood at 36,981.

Kagwe said two patients had succumbed to the virus, raising fatalities in the country to 648.

Kenya has been on a partial lockdown since March, when the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the country, stalling the economy.

Schools and bars were subsequently closed as well as a ban on public rallies and large gatherings even though top political leaders have defied the ban lately.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was expected to issue new directives on the containment measures later September, including the fate of schools, colleges and universities.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Iran says US ‘isolated’ as world powers dismiss sanctions

Tehran, Iran, Sep 19 – Iran said Sunday its arch-foe the United States was “isolated” after a US unilateral declaration that UN sanctions are...

1 hour ago

County News

DCI arrests 4 suspects in motor vehicles theft syndicate in Nairobi and Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 20 – Four people accused of stealing motor vehicles in the coastal town of Mombasa and the capital Nairobi have been...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Raila says BBI will help increase counties revenue from national govt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 20 – Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has called on Kenyans to fully support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report,...

7 hours ago

business

President Kenyatta inspects development projects in Mombasa County

MOMBASA, Kenya Sep 20 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday made an extensive inspection tour of national government development projects in Mombasa County. The...

7 hours ago

World

Who will succeed Ginsburg on the US Supreme Court?

Washington, United States, Sep 19 – The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg offers US President Donald Trump an opportunity to replace the progressive Supreme...

9 hours ago

World

Italy defies virus for vote as far-right plots seismic change

Rome, Italy, Sep 20 – Italians head to the polls Sunday — to the alarm of coronavirus experts — for a referendum and regional...

9 hours ago

World

From foe to friend: how Iran transformed post-war Iraq ties

Baghdad, Iraq, Sep 20 – In the four decades since Iran and Iraq went to war, Tehran has turned enmity into influence, seeing its...

9 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Wu Peng: China-Africa ties destined for greatness

The Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity Against COVID-19, co-chaired by President Xi Jinping and held via video link in June, injected new dynamism into...

19 hours ago