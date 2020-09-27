Connect with us

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. /MOH.

Capital Health

Kenya sustains COVID-19 decline ahead of new containment measures

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 27- A three-month-old baby was among 244 new cases of COVID-19 detected Sunday, ahead of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s announcement on new containmnent measures.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were confirmed from 3,707 samples tested across the country since Saturday, raising the country’s caseload to 38,115..

Kagwe said 40 people were also declared free of the virus Sunday, raising the recovery cases to 24,621.

The death toll rose to 691 after two patients succumbed.

President Kenyatta on Monday expected to address the nation on what steps and measures his administration will be putting in place to re-open the country.

The address comes in the wake of high expectations from Kenyans that some of the restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus will be lifted to pave way for a full resumption of the economy.

Kenya has been on a partial lockdown since March when the first case of coronavirus was confirmed.

Schools and bars remain closed as well as a ban on large gatherings which is often defied by top leaders.

On Monday, the Head of State is in particular set to announce whether the nationwide dusk to dawn curfew will be lifted or extended, re-opening of bars and places of entertainment and schools.

The president’s address will be preceded by a national COVID-19 conference where stakeholders involved will review the country’s response in the fight against the disease that has infected more than 30,000 people and killed over 600 others.

The conference will also outline a strategy for building and sustaining momentum on the country’s economic recovery.

