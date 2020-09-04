Kenya records 415 more COVID recoveries and 179 cases

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 4 – Hope for Kenya to conquer the COVID-19 pandemic keep on rising, with the increased recovery cases.

On Friday, the Health Ministry, recorded 415 recoveries, raising the number so far to 21,059 since April.

“Some of them were on home-based care while others were discharged from hospitals,” said Dr. Rashid Aman, a Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health, who announced 179 new infections from 4,178 samples.

Of the new infections, he said, 11 are refugees from the Dadaab Refugee camp.

Kenya had recorded 34,984 infections, including 589 deaths by September 4.

Kenya remains on a partial lockdown, with a night curfew since April, with tough restrictions on large gatherings.

Bars and schools also remain closed.