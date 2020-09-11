Kenya records 190 COVID-19 cases as four succumb

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 11 – Kenya has recorded 190 new COVID-19 cases raising the country’s caseload to 35, 793 even as the infections marked a consistent decline.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Friday said the new cases were detected from 4, 609 samples which were tested since Thursday.

“From the cases 182 are Kenyans and eight are foreigners. 136 are males and 54 are females. The youngest is a one-year-old infant and the oldest is 85,” he said.

Nairobi County recorded the highest number of cases after posting 65 cases followed by Kitui which recorded 27 cases.

395 COVID-19 patients were also cleared of the virus bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 22, 442 so far.

“116 were from the home-based care programme while 279 were discharged from various hospitals countrywide,” Kagwe said.

COVID-19 fatalities in the country also rose to 616 after four more patients succumbed.

During Thursday’s Cabinet meeting which was chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenyans were urged to continue observing the guidelines and protocols issued by the Ministry of Health, which include: wearing facemasks, rigorous and frequent handwashing, physical and social distancing.

The Head of State is expected to issue new guidelines by the end of this month this as part of re-opening the economy.